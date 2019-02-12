The Prince George RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing for a few days.

32 year old Yadwinder Singh was last seen on February 9th at the Guru Nank Darbar Sikh Temple on Davis Road at around 2:00 am.

According to RCMP, this is unusual behaviour for Singh. He speaks very little English, has no access to vehicles, no wallet and no other clothes.

Singh is described as a South Asian male, 5’7″ tall, 201 lbs, brown eyes and black hair with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a black turban, grey sweatpants, white runners and a black winter jacket.

If you have any information about Singh or where he might be, please contact the Prince George RCMP at (250)561-3300 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477 or online at www.pgcrimestoppers.bc.ca(English only). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers.