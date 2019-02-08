Trade stress is putting pressure on global markets this morning. Investors are concerned over reports Donald Trump will not be joining negotiations between the US and China anytime soon. The tariff-free period agreed on between the two countries is set to end in March, which leaves negotiators only a few weeks to reach a resolution.

The investor concern hit the Nikkei in overnight trading, causing the eastern market to slip over 2 per cent before closing at 20,333.

Crude prices are also feeling the pressure as US oil falls to 52.39 a barrel.

The energy-tied Loonie is down to 75.09 cents US.

Gold is coming out as a safe haven winner as the precious metal pushes ahead to 1,315 an ounce.