Child care costs outpacing inflation in most Canadian cities

The cost of child care in Canada is “astronomical” according to a new Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives report.

Costs have outpaced inflation in 61 per cent of Canadian cities since 2017 with wait lists common in almost all of them. Toronto is the most expensive city, at $1,675 a month, while Montreal is the least expensive, at $175 a month.

Diplomats suing federal government over mysterious health issues

The federal government is being sued by Canadian diplomats and their families.

The 15 plaintiffs allege they’ve suffered health problems akin to traumatic brain injuries while working in Cuba between 2016 and 2018. The suit is for $28 million.

Former foreign affairs critic succumbs to cancer

A former NDP MP and foreign affairs critic has passed away.

Paul Dewar succumbed to terminal brain cancer yesterday that he first revealed he had in June of last year. A letter written by Dewar before he died was posted to his Facebook page, which included the line “We are best when we love and when we are loved.”

He was 56-years-old.

New study shows deeper connection between heart issues and brain function

New Heart and Stroke Foundation research shows a much deeper connection between heart disease and reduced brain function than previously known.

The study shows that people who have heart conditions have a much higher chance of what’s called vascular cognitive impairment and possibly dementia. The foundation says this new data makes it even clearer that Canadians need to be making heart healthy choices.

Advocacy group wants late consent rule dropped from assisted dying laws

Dying With Dignity Canada has launched a new campaign aimed at getting changes made to Canada’s assisted dying laws.

The organization wants the requirement dropped that those seeking assisted death confirm their desire immediately before the procedure. It says the late consent rule causes some people to end their lives before they want to, because they don’t want to end up not being able to give that okay.

Gucci pulls, apologizes for, top that resembles blackface

Gucci is apologizing for selling what some social media users deemed a racist piece of clothing.

It was a black turtleneck that pulled up over the bottom half of the face and had a cut out over the mouth with large red lips around that, resembling blackface. Gucci has pulled the item from its website.