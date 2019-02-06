Lobbyists offered big money in response to rules that would lower drug prices

Canadian pharmaceutical lobbyists were willing to give up $8.6 billion to keep the feds from legislating lower drug prices.

According to a report from Reuters the industry was reacting last year to proposals that would see Canada no longer compare its drug prices to the United States among other changes. Those changes were supposed to come into effect last month but have been delayed as the government reviews feedback.

Air force top boss believes Canada will have armed drones within six years

Canada’s air force could have armed drones within six years.

That’s according to an interview air force commander Lt.-Gen. Al Meinzinger gave the Canadian Press. Canada has been looking to buy armed UAVs since the early 2000s.

Meinzinger said he’s confident the air force will have a permanent fleet now that the Trudeau government has officially approved the purchase.

Bad harvest could lead to increase in olive oil fraud

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning people to be on the lookout for phony olive oil. This comes after a bad olive harvest in Europe.

The CFIA says that could lead to an increase in olive oil fraud, and is taking measures to crackdown on it. One of the most common frauds involves cutting olive oil with a cheaper kind of oil.