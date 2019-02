The American greenback continues its wild swing.

After finishing lower on Friday it is higher today, putting negative pressure on oil and gold. Oil is down $1.46 to $53.80 a barrel. Gold has clawed back a little but is still off over five dollars this morning.

The loonie continues to fall losing 15/100 of a cent to $0.7617 cents US.

The TSX is up 51 points to 15,557.