Police are searching for a man they are cautioning the public not to approach.

According to a news release from the Fort St. John RCMP, they have an arrest warrant for 39 year old Sheldon Bradley Ghostkeeper.

Ghostkeeper is First Nations, 6 feet tall, and weighs 154 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

His whereabouts are unknown at this time but he has relatives in the Prince George, Dawson Creek, and Vancouver areas.

Ghostkeeper is wanted for a number of firearms related offences. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees him or has information regarding his whereabouts, should call 911 immediately.