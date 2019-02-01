Mother Nature continues to wreak havoc on Vanderhoof roads as the city’s winter storm warning has entered its third straight day.

Daily highs between now and the weekend will be between minus ten and minus twenty as temperatures will continue to dip.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Louis Kohanyi told MY Nechako Valley Now Now about the current snow totals.

“Fifteen to twenty centimetres of snow fell and today, we are looking at snow at times heavy today and we’re expecting an additional ten centimetres of snow as it will stop overnight. The snowfall total will be around 30 to 40 centimetres once the storm is over.”

However, once the snow leaves, the overnight low will get a lot colder with temperatures dropping to -30 by the weekend.

Kohanyi explains the Nechako Valley will actually be a lot colder than a few major cities across Canada who recently went through a cold snap of their own.

“I am looking at the forecast for Winnipeg and I am looking at a low of -20 tonight, Ottawa will see a low of -18 and then if we got to Regina we’re expecting a low of -17 but it is going to get colder on Sunday night with a low of -26.”