Ottawa may have been the loser in pipeline negotiations: PBO

A new report suggests the feds might need to work on their negotiation skills.

The Parliamentary Budget Office believes the entire Trans Mountain Pipeline is worth between $3.6 and $4.6 billion. That means the Liberals could have saved nearly $1 billion during negotiations with Kinder Morgan. And the PBO warns the value will keep dropping the longer the project sits in limbo.

Blood pressure drug comes with high cancer risk: Health Canada

Health Canada is warning of cancer risks connected to a blood pressure drug.

These prescriptions can heighten the risk of getting a sunburn which can lead to skin cancer. The risk gets higher the longer you’ve been taking the drug. Health Canada is warning anyone taking blood pressure or hypertension medication to speak with your doctor.

Global warming still indicated in extreme weather norms in Canada

Extreme weather is likely the new normal for Canada.

Weather experts suggest the record freezing temps, snowfalls and intense storms are part of changes connected to global warming. Officials say that also means hotter summers and a lot more rain and snow each year.