The MP for Cariboo-Prince George introduced a new Private Members Bill in the House of Commons today.

Todd Doherty is seeking to make June 27th a National PTSD Awareness Day…

“Today, parliamentarians will join Canadians from coast to coast to coast to coast to increase awareness of mental health issues and offer support to those who persevere every day and ultimately end the stigma around mental health illness.”

Doherty noted that it builds off of Bill C-211 that made Canada the first country in the world to adopt legislation aimed at tackling Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder…

“June 21st last year Canada became the first country in the world to adopt legislation aimed at tackling PTSD. The bill, C-211 has given hope to many, but Mr. Speaker we must do more than just create hope. We must act, we must continue to build awareness, understanding and acceptance that mental injuries are real because lives are at stake.”

Doherty says studies suggest that over 70 percent of Canadians have been exposed to at least one traumatic event in their lifetime, and that nearly one in ten Canadians may develop PTSD at some point in their lives.

Doherty’s bill was adopted and received first reading.

With files from George Henderson, MyCaribooNow