If you thought winter was over, well think again.

Prince George residents will need to dust off those shovels and take out those winter boots once again as another storm is expected to roll through by the end of the week.

Fifteen to 20 centimetres could fall in the northern capital and Environment Canada Meteorologist Lisa Erven told My Nechako Valley Now Now what day the storm might hit.

“We’ve got the first weak impulse moving through BC so Prince George could even see a few centimetres of snow for tonight to Wednesday morning, the main event is coming for Thursday into Friday and that’s where we could start to see some significant amounts.”

The upcoming weather event should bring the January snow totals much closer to normal.

“So far, we’ve seen about 20 centimetres of snowfall over the Prince George region and if you compare that over a typical January it’s usually about 54 centimeters so right now we are sitting about half of about what we would normally expect for the month of January.”

“We’re going to be in that five to ten range on Thursday and then another five to ten on Thursday night and even another few for Friday morning.”

Daily temperatures are expected to remain all over the place for the remainder of the week, bouncing back and forth between zero and minus nine.