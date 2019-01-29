Reaction to the upgraded Canada Food Guide has remained positive.

Health Canada issued the document last week with some big changes like moving to more plant-based proteins and putting meat and dairy into one category.

In an interview with My Nechako Valley Now, Northern Health Dietitian Flo Sheppard explained what she likes most about the new food guide.

“I think one of my favorite things about the new Canada Food guide is that it includes images of real foods, foods that are mostly available in the north and really provides a framework for how to approach meals more realistically.”

“In Northern Health, we’ve had a definition around healthy eating for a number of years and much of what’s in the food guidelines up with that and not only that healthy eating is the what but the how and so, it is that how piece focusing on what determines how they are able to eat including things like cooking skills, being aware of food marketing, being able to read labels and thinking about the facts and that food is more than just food, it’s a way that we celebrate our cultures, families and seasons.”

She adds the new food guide does a better job of making people aware of their eating habits.

“It really meets people where they’re at. My definition of eating more plant-based proteins is probably a lot different than somebody else’s definition, so for somebody who doesn’t eat any plant-based proteins, it might mean that they try and add one of those to their diet in a week and that’s an improvement.”

“By moving to mindful eating, it allows people to pause and reflect on what they are hungry for and how much they need, so what I mean by that is how much to feel full and satisfied.”

Last week’s announcement was the first time the food guide had been revamped in just over a decade.

For a more in depth look at the updated food guide, click here