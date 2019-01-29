Longtime Lheidli T’enneh elder passes away
Photo courtesy of City of Prince George
Photo courtesy of City of Prince George
The Lheidli T’enneh is in mourning following the passing of a longtime elder.
Mary Gouchie passed away last week after a short battle with cancer.
She died, a few weeks shy of her 98th birthday.
Gouchie was the oldest living member of the Lheidli T’enneh.
A funeral service is being held at 2 pm on Saturday from Sacred Heart Church.
She was one of only a few who fluently spoke the Dakelh language.
Flags are flying at half-mast at Prince George City Hall to honour her passing.