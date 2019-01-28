A 26-year old woman from Prince George has been charged with aggravated assault following a strange incident on North Nechako Road.

According to the local RCMP, police responded to the call just after 1:30 AM where they found a female missing a portion of her bottom lip.

Investigators believe the lip was bitten during a physical altercation between both people who were known to each other.

Hailee Marie Kowalchuk has also been slapped with assault and failure to comply with probation order charges.

This case has generated a lot of buzz on social media and Cpl. Craig Douglass, in an interview My Nechako Valley Now explained this is a first for him as well.

“No two files are ever the same. We may go to assaults fairly often but every assault is different and in my career, I am not aware of anyone biting anyone’s lip, unfortunately, you never know what you’re going to get – an aggravated assault is still aggravated assault.”

As for what happens next in the investigation, Douglass states a lot of it is still up in the air.

“The evidence indicates alcohol was a factor in this incident, this is not a surprise to us as well as alcohol certainly affects people in different ways and sometimes violence is apart of that. We’ll see how everything goes as this young lady goes to court on Wednesday.”

The victim who has been identified as Kennedy Barker was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries.