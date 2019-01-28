It’s about to cooler and snowier in the Prince George area as the snow looks to make another appearance.

Daily temperatures for the work week are expected to be in the minus four to freezing mark range as another system moves through.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Dave Wray told My Nechako Valley Now residents should notice the weather change by Wednesday.

“The ridge breaks down by mid-week as we get another system coming in with some snow, not looking like large amounts at this time maybe around the three to five-centimetre range when it comes both Wednesday and Thursday.”

On top of all of this, it was another patchy morning for local drivers as the fog rolled in once again.

However, it’s expected to clear out fairly soon.

“It’s kind of stuck in the valleys, a little bit stagnant to the air masses but by mid-day or afternoon things should start to clear up and you might even see some sun so improving conditions throughout the day as the fog begins to clear out.”

Wray said the cooler conditions have not had much-staying power so far this winter, which is considered uncommon for the end of January.