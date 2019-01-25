Four New Orthopedic Video Operating Room Towers are now in place at Prince George’s University Hospital.

The Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation identified these units as a need last fall, which cost around $325,000 and will see faster and less evasive surgeries and allow for more recovery time.

CEO, Judy Neiser told My PG Now the new machines were a necessary upgrade.

“Healthcare in the north advanced about ten years because the equipment that was on hand is about 10 years old and it was really having a lot of glitches, certainly not state of the art and through the generous funding that was received through Festival of Trees and the Copper Project we were able to bring these very quickly.”

The investment will help with some very common procedures.

“It’s equipment that will do whatever they want it to do for any kind of hips and knees, shoulder, rotator cuffs – any kind of surgery that’s on joints and what it also does is speed up the recovery time.”

The equipment was supplied by BC-based company ConMed and was in operation yesterday.