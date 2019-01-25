A mixed bag of conditions is expected for Vanderhoof as we kick off another weekend.

Daytime highs for today and tomorrow are predicted to be in the zero to the four-degree range as the spring-like conditions stick around.

In an interview with MY Nechako Valley Now, Environment Canada Meteorologist, Jennifer Hay believes we’ll see a little bit of everything.

“We’re looking at some snow and up to two to four centimetres predicted for you today probably becoming mixed with some rain this afternoon and as that transition happens we’ll probably see some freezing rain coming through that as well.”

“If that transition happens, you could see some freezing rain coming in and with the surface below zero it could be some slick conditions so everyone should be careful out there today.”

However, she believes the changing conditions will be short-lived as the temperature slowly begins to rise deeper into the weekend.

“Eventually, your temperatures are going to rise through Saturday looking towards a high of plus four and maybe some showers coming through, we’re calling for a 60% chance and maybe some winds as well with that system pushing in from the south and thirty kilometres per hours gusting up to fifty per hour.”

The high for Sunday should be around minus two with sunny skies, with the overnight low dipping to minus ten.