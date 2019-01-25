It’s a big day in Vanderhoof on Saturday as the long-awaited opening of the aquatic centre finally becomes a reality.

After numerous setbacks, the facility will open its doors for the first time to the public.

Mayor Gerry Thiessen told My Nechako Valley Now it’s a pretty big deal.

“This facility means so much. It’s been something that’s been worked on by people in the community for over 25 years and we’re finally there. We have water in the pool, it’s working and it looks great, it will be there and be an added feature in our community.”

The new pool has been 25 years in the making and has come with no shortage of hurdles or hardships along the way.

“It’s a real highlight. The one thing I would really like to stress is that it’s such a project of the entire community, there have been so many people involved and so many individuals who have raised money for it and companies who have gotten involved. It’s an exciting time for us.”

Thiessen says the whole process of the aquatic centre has come full circle.

“There was a time a couple years ago where people thought this was never going to happen and then finally start to get the groundbreaking time and you see the construction start, that was an exciting time but now, when you see it and you walk into the facility, I go wow, this is it.”

The accomplishment is even more satisfying after everything the community went through to get it built.

“I think we appreciate it more just because we worked so hard as an entire community for it and whenever you really want something really bad and you work really hard to get it, it’s just a really neat experience.”

The total cost of the facility is 12-million dollars and will be run by the YMCA of Northern BC.

It will include a six-lane 25-meter lap pool, a 1,500 square-foot leisure pool and a 35-person ho