A partnership between Rio Tinto and UNBC is expected to grow education and research in the region.

Rio Tinto is providing $450,000 over the next three years towards programs at the university with a focus on the socio-economic status within the Nechako Watershed Region.

“Rio Tinto has had a long-standing relationship with the university for a number of years now and in continuing our research and discussions we’ve identified some areas of expansion for our partnership, that will be used to support research questions and supporting students,” said Dr. Geoff Payne, Vice President of Research and Graduate Programs who spoke with My PG Now.

UNBC students will have the chance to land opportunities such as hands-on research programs, co-op placements, and internships with Rio Tinto.

Payne considers this a win-win for both sides.

“This will allow our students and our researchers to do research that can provide evidence that can be used by the communities and by industry to provide that evidence going forward and what we really want to do is responsible stewardship and sustainability for the region.”

“Industry and post-secondary here at UNBC can come together on an exciting partnership like this and it’s a value add for both partners. As I said the other night, it’s about opportunities so I would like to thank Rio Tinto and I’m really excited about the future.”

The announcement was made during the BC Natural Resources Forum in PG.