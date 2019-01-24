A decade-long Timber Supply Agreement has been reached between the Saik’uz First Nation and the Nechako Lumber Company.

The agreement was reached at the BC Natural Resources Forum and will provide 200,000 cubic metres per year, which equates to 3-thousand logging truckloads each year.

This will also result in a participation spike when it comes to the local and regional economy, including training and employment opportunities.

The delivery of fibre amounts to 25% of Nechako Lumber’s yearly timber supply.

A previous 20-year agreement between the two groups expired last year.