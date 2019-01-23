Strong corporate earnings are helping boost Wall Street today. The Dow is up 103 points to 24,507, shaking off yesterday’s recession-fueled losses as companies like P&G, IBM and United Technologies came in with strong earnings reports.

Across the border the TSX is slipping with a oil dip, down 11 points to 15,222. The weight also comes from a Stats Can report showing a drop of .9 per cent in retail sales last November, led by slumping gas prices.

The current price of crude is slipping as US oil drops to 52.84 a barrel.

The Loonie is also falling to 74.85 cents US.

Canadian e-Commerce giant Shopify is getting some positive attention after announcing plans to start a production studio to finance TV and film projects.