Food Guide revamp garners positivity and criticism

Health Canada’s new Food Guide is getting a mixed response across the country.

The Heart and Stroke Foundation is applauding the bigger focus on heart-healthy foods like whole grains and plant-based proteins. But, Diary Farmers of Canada is criticizing the lack of focus on milk products, arguing these are a scientifically proven part of a healthy diet.

Pot shortage could stretch until 2022: industry experts

The marijuana shortage in Canada may drag on for years.

Experts speaking with CBC News say with edibles likely to be legalized this fall, much of the product will be used to create cannabis-infused drinks and foods. Officials say the medical cannabis market is also driving up demand, and producers likely won’t be able to catch up until at least 2022.

Walmart to ditch a majority of plastic use by 2025

Walmart Canada plans to take a billion plastic bags out of circulation in half a decade.

By 2025, the retailer also plans to use 100 per cent recyclable or compostable packaging on Walmart-brands and add how-to recycling instructions on all its brand products. It’s calling the plan the Walmart Canada Charter on Plastics.

Internal bleeding risks too high for regular aspirin use: researchers

If you’re taking aspirin to avoid heart disease, you may be risking another deadly outcome.

Researchers in the US now believe the risk internal bleeding is far greater than the health benefit of the drug. The study also found no scientific evidence the blood-thinner can help reduce cancer rates.

Netflix stands firm on leaving Lac-Mégantic footage in Bird Box

Netflix is apologizing for using Canadian disaster footage, but will not remove it.

The streaming service came under fire after footage from the deadly train crash in Lac-Mégantic was discovered in the show Travelers and the hit movie Bird Box. Netflix officials say they will work to avoid use of this type of footage in the future, but can’t filter it from content already posted to the site.