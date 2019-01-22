The BC Rural Dividend Grant is providing just under $100,000 to transform the Lakes District Food Bank into a community Food Hub.

The Lakes District Family Enhancement Society will help the Food Bank in improving, infrastructure and staff recruitment to transform the food bank.

“We’re aware that some rural communities are facing difficulties in the aftermath of wildfire season and other challenges in the forest industry,” said Stikine MLA Doug Donaldson.

Since the wildfire season began the Lakes District Food Bank increased its mobile food delivery to reach more people as those who were evacuated try to rebuild.

The grant is also putting money towards creating employment opportunities and improving the economy for the Nadina Whut’en First Nation and the Village of Fraser Lake.

Approximate $90,000 is going towards the Referrals Office Development project in Fort Fraser to hire staff and manage partnerships with industry and economic opportunities in the area.

“We are happy to have the opportunity to train community personnel to staff the referrals office, build capacity with the nation and improve engagement with industry representatives,” said Chief Larry Nooski.