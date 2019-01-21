Police got a little help last week from some concerned citizens .

At approximately 10:00 am on Thursday January 17th, the Prince George RCMP received a report from a City employee of a possible stolen vehicle being driven along highway 97.

The employee and three co-workers worked together to provide detailed information to police about the vehicle that one of them had recognized as a stolen truck that had been posted on social media.

The vehicle and driver were located on West Williams Road, just south of Red Rock, BC.

Police confirmed the pick-up had been stolen from Mackenzie, BC and the license plate was taken from Beaverlodge, Alberta.

At approximately 10:40 AM, the 31 year old male driver was arrested without incident. A search of the vehicle found a small quantity of heroin, cannabis and open liquor. A snowmobile in the back of the truck was found to have been recently stolen in Dawson Creek, BC.

It is believed that the driver was heading to Williams Lake, BC.

Tyler Lee Calliou of Dawson Creek has been charged by the BC Prosecution Service with the following offences:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000 (Criminal Code) – 2 counts

Fail to Comply with Recognizance (Criminal Code) – 3 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Controlled Drugs & Substances Act)

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible. Calliou was also issued a Cannabis Act violation ticket and a Liquor Control and Licencing Act violation ticket at the time of his arrest. He was also found to have an outstanding arrest warrant out of Dawson Creek, BC.

“This investigation demonstrates that stolen items such as snowmobiles can be easily transported through many communities in a short period of time, only to be resold on the black market” says Cpl Craig Douglass, spokesperson for the Prince George RCMP.

“Please take the necessary steps to secure all property of value and exercise caution when purchasing second hand items.”