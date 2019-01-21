PG police respond to suspicious incident involving child
A young boy received a scare on Friday according to the Prince George RCMP.
Police are currently investigating a suspicious incident involving the youth where he was approached by a man in a rusty red pick up truck on Friday.
According to police, the incident occurred just after 4PM at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Victoria Street.
The boy ran to a safe place, however, police were not called right away.
Patrols for the vehicle and the driver turned up empty.
The man was described as:
- Caucasian Male
- Approximately 5’6′
- Heavy Set Build
- Short Hair
- Wearing sandals, jeans, and a black hoodie
Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.