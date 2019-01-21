A young boy received a scare on Friday according to the Prince George RCMP.

Police are currently investigating a suspicious incident involving the youth where he was approached by a man in a rusty red pick up truck on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred just after 4PM at the intersection of 17th Avenue and Victoria Street.

The boy ran to a safe place, however, police were not called right away.

Patrols for the vehicle and the driver turned up empty.

The man was described as:

Caucasian Male Approximately 5’6′ Heavy Set Build Short Hair Wearing sandals, jeans, and a black hoodie



Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.