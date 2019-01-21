Clouds hover across the Northern skies | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Another warm weekend is in the books for Vanderhoof.

According to Environment Canada, daily highs bounced around the plus two and plus four-degree range during Saturday and Sunday.

To kick off another work week an early drop of snow is on the horizon for the Nechako Valley.

“We do have a few interesting weather systems moving through, which will contribute to some early snow during the overnight hours and into Tuesday as it looks like some modest amounts. We’re looking at about five centimetres for tonight and tomorrow,” said Matt Loney, Meteorologist.

However, Loney expects the balmy temperatures to hang around all week with daily highs hovering around the freezing mark.

“We are looking at decent conditions. Temperatures, as I mentioned, are well above-normal peaking above zero most days and by Friday, we have another system coming in that looks pretty weak but enough to generate some rain or snow.”

Taking an early peek into the weekend, temperatures could rise as much as plus six by Saturday.