A committee in Vanderhoof thinks the area has a long way to go in accepting some of its residents.

Following an announcement that they say has sparked debate, the Good Neighbours Committee (GNC) of Vanderhoof posted an article saying that the town hasn’t been a place for transgender and non-binary people feel safe.

“Several weeks ago, the announcement of government funded, gender-affirming surgeries becoming available in Northern BC prompted a reaction from the people of Vanderhoof both on- and offline,” from the article, titled, Are transgender and non-binary people welcome in Vanderhoof?

“For those of you who are hoping to reaffirm your beliefs that Vanderhoof is a welcoming community, I’m sorry—for individuals who are transgender or non-binary, it’s very much not. And if those words sound overwhelming or foreign, don’t worry. I’ve got you.”

Sasha Strieger Iannone, author of the piece, was contracted by the GNC to write about diversity in the community.

As a long time resident, she said she’s observed some of the “unkindness” that happens there.

“My personal beliefs are that Vanderhoof can be a wonderful, welcoming, supportive community – if you fit certain criteria. If you don’t fit those criteria it can be a very isolating and even hostile community to be in.”

“The GNC is keenly aware that there are transgender and non-binary people in this community that do not feel safe.”

Strieger Iannone said her goal is to open up discussions and bring more information to the table.

“I’ve been so happy that people have contacted me already and say that the article has given them more language to talk about transgender issues in a non harmful way. To me, giving people the ability to talk about it without worrying that they are hurting somebody – it’s a great step forward.”

“I’m hoping to show people that just because someone is different, doesn’t mean they are a threat to your beliefs and your lifestyle and that we can all exist together in kindness and compassion.”

