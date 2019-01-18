A chunk of snow is on its way for Prince George as we head into another weekend.

However, temperatures are expected to remain balmy as the warm front stretching across the province is expected to stick around for another week.

“We are expecting the snow to begin this evening with about five centimeters tonight and then on Saturday we have a 60% chance of flurries in the morning and it is going to be windy with northerly winds and a high of plus three,” said Louis Kohanyi, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

Now, despite the early snowfall, temperatures will remain nice and pleasant.

“Prince George can expect a high of around minus five for this weekend and we’re looking at temperatures above zero so we’re looking at three on Saturday, plus one on Sunday and plus one on Monday.”

Overnight lows will remain in the low-single digits for the next several days.