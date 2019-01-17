Burkina Faso government condemning murder of Canadian man

The government of Burkina Faso is condemning what it calls the “cowardly assassination” of a Halifax man, and has vowed all measures will be taken to find and punish those responsible.

The body of Kirk Woodman was found 100 kilometres from the site where he worked for Progress Mineral Mining Company, days after he was kidnapped. Woodman is the second Canadian to go missing in the West African country.

Canadian Ambassador speaks about treatment of Canadians detained in China

Canada’s ambassador to China says two Canadian detainees are being interrogated by Chinese authorities for up to four hours a day.

John McCallum flew back to Canada to give the federal cabinet an update on the two detained Canadians and the case of a third who has been sentenced to death after being re-tried on drug charges. McCallum thinks the government’s efforts to get allies to rally in support of Canada’s position is just the beginning, adding senior Chinese leaders must be persuaded that what they are doing is not good for China’s image or the image of corporate China.

American President and House Speaker tussle over shutdown

American President Donald Trump has postponed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s foreign mission to Egypt, Afghanistan and Brussels, after she asked him to reschedule his State of the Union speech because of the partial government shutdown.

In apparent retaliation for Pelosi’s request, Trump sent a letter to the Democrat Thursday, denying her the aircraft for what he called a “public relations event.” He says she should stay in Washington to negotiate ways to end the shutdown, which is at a stalemate over federal funding for his border wall.

Massive amount of food going to waste in Canada according to new study

The non-profit food rescue group Second Harvest says almost $50-billion worth of usable groceries ends up in landfills or other disposal sites every year.

It has released a study that found 58 percent of the food produced in Canada is either lost or wasted. Nearly 25 per cent of that waste occurs during manufacturing but Second Harvest says more than 17-hundred dollars worth of food is wasted every year in the average Canadian kitchen.

Swedish report recommends less red meat in diet

A report by a Swedish non-profit group is highlighting how diets affect the environment.

The group EAT says people should limit servings of red meat to one per week to do what’s best both for their health and the planet. The panel of nutrition, agriculture and environmental experts recommends a plant-based diet, based on previously published studies that have linked red meat to increased risk of health problems.