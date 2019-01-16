It’s not often that bridges made of dry spaghetti, robot wars and culinary arts all go together, but today they certainly did at CNC.

The College of New Caledonia hosted the fourth annual Regional Skills Competition and Trades Day at its Prince George Campus, featuring nearly 300 elementary, secondary and post-secondary students.

The participants, including students from Prince George, Quesnel and Vanderhoof, competed in culinary arts, robotics, spaghetti bridge building, wind turbine building, welding, automotive service, cabinetmaking, carpentry, electrical and heavy duty mechanic competitions.