Analysts are expecting a modest start in North American markets today with a few factors weight on investors. The main focus is the US China trade talks, as investors wait for more details on the recent round of talks and look toward the next run. However, US trade czar Robert Lighthizer recently said he saw no progress in the talks between Beijing and Washington earlier this month.

The crushing defeat of Theresa May’s Brexit deal, and further drama to come is causing a bit of a mixed reaction in European markets, but experts say investors are mostly shrugging all of that off for now.

The price of crude is dipping slightly ahead of a US inventories report coming today and expected to show a modest cutback on oily. US crude is down to 51.68 a barrel.

The energy-tied Loonie has slipped slightly to 75.33 cents US.