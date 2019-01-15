One man is dead and police are investigating into an apparent shooting in Cache Creek on Monday.

Ashcroft RCMP were called to the scene of the incident Monday evening on Collins Road. When they arrived at 7 pm, they found a deceased male.

Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says the initial investigation suggests an interaction between two persons who were known to each other. The Southeast District Major crimes unit and forensic investigators are on scene, and RCMP say there is no threat to the public.

We will be updating as information becomes available.

RCMP ask anyone with information to contact the Ashcroft RCMP at 250 453-2216 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Chris Adams, MyCaribooNow