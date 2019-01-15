Alzheimer’s Awareness Month aims at bringing attention to the disadvantages people with the disease may face, according to the Northern Interior branch of the Alzheimer’s Society of BC.

Laurie De Croos, Support and Education Coordinator for the Society, said they started off the month last Wednesday with a flag raising and proclamation.

“The goal of the month is to help rid stigmas. People living with dementia often feel excluded because of their disease. Negative attitudes held by friends, family, and professionals discourage people from getting a diagnosis or seeking treatment and support.”

“We want people to live well with a sense of normalcy.”

De Croos said that there are about 70,000 people in BC living with some form of dementia, about 5-7% under the age of 65, and that the Society supports all of those.

The Alzheimer’s Resource Centre, at 302 – 1811 Victoria Street, is holding an open house on Thursday from 3pm – 5pm and would like to invite the public to come and check it out.