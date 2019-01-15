Energy stocks are helping give some life to Bay Street today. The TSX is up 34 points to 15,009 as crude prices start to gain once again. US oil is up to 51.93 a barrel.

Across the border the Dow is up 92 points to 24,001. Most of the gains are coming from renewed optimism in the US China trade relations. Beijing also turned around sentiment after announcing support for China’s struggling economy. However, experts say the US economy could start to feel the burn of a government shutdown as it continues to drag on.

The energy-tied Loonie is gaining to 75.47 cents US.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Real Estate Association reported a drop in home sales for December by 19 per cent compared to the previous year, which ended 2018 with an overall annual dip of 11.1 per cent.