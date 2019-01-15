A four-vehicle collision along Highway 16 on Shanley Road has claimed a life.

The accident took place around six o’clock Monday night, ten kilometres east of Vanderhoof.

“It was determined that an eastbound Ford SUV crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a westbound fuel tanker truck and two other vehicles behind it. The female driver of the Ford SUV was deceased at the scene and the occupants of the other vehicles involved only suffered minor injuries,” said Cpl. Mike Halskov to MY PG Now.

No spillage came from the tanker truck but the road surface was slippery and foggy at the time of the incident.

He adds drivers need to be paying extra-attention with the conditions the way they are.

“Clearly if it’s below zero and foggy and dark as this area probably was at the time and the roads could have been slippery, you just need to slow down and watch your speed and to make sure your vehicle is properly equipped.”

The highway was closed until 5 AM this morning and police along with the BC Coroners Service continue to investigate the crash.