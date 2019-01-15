The driver of a Greyhound bus that was involved in a fatal accident in the North Cariboo will be back in court next month to set a date for a Pretrial conference.

A trial date may be set as well on February 12th for 30-year old Colin Lucas Dunlop.

He’s charged with one count of Driving Without Due Care and Attention.

The charge is in connection with an accident back in April of 2017 on Highway 97 just south of Kersley.

RCMP say it involved a car, a pickup truck and a tractor pulling a piece of farm equipment.

The tractor was being driven by Kersley resident Mike Bailey, who lost his life in the crash.

Police say two people were also seriously injured.

Dunlop and Greyhound Canada were also named in civil suits in connection with this accident.

With files from George Henderson, MyCaribooNow