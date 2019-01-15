If you haven’t caught it yet, there’s more time to see the showcase of a Canadian icon in Prince George.

The Exploration Place just announced they will be featuring The Terry Fox – Running to the Heart of Canada Exhibit for another month due to scheduling issues.

The Terry Fox Centre, in Ottawa, has been working towards the establishment of a permanent home for this important Canadian collection and is still some distance from their funding targets.

“It has become clear, as this collection has toured the country, that Canadians of all walks of life, of all ages and from all backgrounds feel connected to Terry Fox and his story,” said Katherine Scouten, President of the Board of Trustees of the Exploration Place.

“To have warehoused this collection for what could be years as the Terry Fox Centre worked to raise the necessary funds to build a permanent home for it seemed a real shame.”

According to Tracey Calogheros, CEO of the Exploration Place, the iconic nature of the Terry Fox collection and Canadian’s connection to him, inspired everyone involved to go above and beyond to ensure the safe accommodation of both exhibits.

“Perhaps the most gratifying part of this juggling act was the instant support the Museum received from the corporate citizens of Prince George,” she said.

“With a quick series of texts and calls, we had both sponsorship and warehousing available to offset the costs to us. As The Exploration Place is also a charity, absorbing additional costs would not have been possible.”

Luke Charest, Mason Lift Ltd. Prince George has offered support and the PG Recycling and Return-it Centre has donation bins placed in Canadian Tire, the YMCA, CN Centre and Sign-patico.

Closing dates are yet to be confirmed.