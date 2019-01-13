The Nechako Valley Exhibition Society is getting some help to upgrade some of their buildings.

The Four River Co-op’s Community Support Fund is giving the Society a $10,000 leg up on getting their facilities up to fire safety and building codes.

Carolyn Leigh, administrator for the exhibition society, said they were thrilled with the donation.

“This project will update and improve fire and life safety infrastructure throughout the Exhibition Grounds. It will significantly enhance the ability of the Society to provide a safe, accessible, and high-quality community agricultural centre.”

The Nechako Valley Exhibition society is one of ten organizations to receive funding through the Co-op’s support fund in the third year since it’s been running.