Teen artists in Prince George and the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George are encouraged to get creative this month.

The Community Arts Council of PG & District and PG Public Library are accepting submissions for the 2019 Teen Art Showcase. The second annual event will display works by teen artists throughout February at the library’s Bob Harkins Branch downtown.

Each artist can submit one piece in any medium of their choice. They should prepare it for exhibition and determine if it will be available to sell.

Cash prizes will be awarded for a variety of categories. They include Most Original, Best Use of Materials, People’s Choice, Best Overall, and Social Commentary. Prizes will be awarded at the Artist Celebration on February 23rd.

Art has to be dropped off at Studio 2880 before 5 pm on January 31st.