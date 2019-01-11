Trudeau says Ottawa was forced into pipeline purchase decision

It wasn’t on the Liberal platform, but buying the Trans Mountain pipeline became a priority.

During a Town Hall in Regina, Justin Trudeau was asked why the feds bought the billion-dollar pipeline. The PM said Kinder Morgan left them with little choice after walking away. He said Canada needs a way to compete with the US by reaching new markets.

Trans Mountain expansion needs to be balanced with environmental protection: NEB

Environmental protection needs to be a top priority if the Trans Mountain expansion moves forward.

This comes from the National Energy Board’s draft list of recommendations for Ottawa on the pipeline project. The NEB says the completed pipeline will bring more tanker traffic to BC’s coast, which could negatively impact marine life if preventative measures aren’t put in place.

Swine flu strain dominates current season in Canada, kills 24

24 people in Canada have died from the flu this season.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says the H1N1 strain has become the dominant virus, spreading quickly through Canada. This strain is particularly dangerous to children, hospitalizing hundreds and killing four in Saskatchewan. Health officials say the season still hasn’t reached its peak yet either.

Second Huawei official arrested in Poland

Another Huawei executive has been arrested, this time in Poland.

Authorities say the sales director was arrested along with a Polish resident over spying allegations. The arrest comes after Huawei’s CFO was detained in Canada under accusations of breaking trade laws in the US. China has threatened retaliation against Canada for the arrest.

Bomb-defusing toy sparks criticism in Canada

Walmart Canada is pulling a bomb-defusing game from its shelves.

The game called ‘Cut the Wire’ has been widely criticized in both Canada and the US for its connection to terrorist-related incidents. CBC News reports Walmart has no plans to reorder the game once its current stock runs out. The game is still available for purchase on Amazon.