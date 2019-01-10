Northern Health’s Connections Service broke down Tuesday afternoon, leaving one of its coaches and passengers waiting in 70 Mile House for several hours.

Spokesperson Eryn Collins explained the bus experienced mechanical problems and was forced to stop in the rural community as a result.

A replacement bus was dispatched from Prince George, but took longer to arrive due to road conditions.

All passengers eventually reached their destinations by early Wednesday morning.

Collins said the bus was heated the entire time and passengers were made as comfortable as possible by the driver.

She added Northern Health would like to thank those who were impacted for their patience.

Northern Health Connections is a service that offers affordable transport for persons requiring out of town travel for medical purposes, and runs throughout Northern BC and to Vancouver.

– with files from Chris Adams, My Cariboo Now