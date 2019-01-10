It’s been over 200 days since Bill C-211 calling for a national framework on post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health injuries for our first responders was passed.

Since that time, more than a dozen military members took their own lives in 2018 where its believed Ottawa is dragging its feet contacting stakeholder groups on the framework.

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty has championed Bill C-211 since the word ‘go’ and is disappointed with the recent news.

“We are losing our veterans, we are losing our military members and first responders at an alarming rate and the challenge we see is that mental illness are an invisible injury unlike a broken arm or leg.”

The piece of legislation is supposed to assist first responders, but Doherty is of the opinion the volume of casualties from the past year is actually higher than reported.

“I would hazard to guess that it’s probably higher than they released because very often those suicides don’t get reported because of the shame and the stigma attached to it.”

Doherty recounts a conversation he had with a military member where the veteran asked him ‘why do I have to become a statistic before somebody pays attention’

The Federal Conservative calls it a ‘very powerful statement.’

When asked if a change in government would speed things up, Doherty answered favourably to that question saying National Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has been in support of better mental health assistance since 2015.