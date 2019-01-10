Long-time MP says he’s quitting Trudeau’s cabinet

Justin Trudeau’s Treasury Board President is quitting.

MP Scott Brison says he’s resigning from the cabinet and won’t run for re-election in the fall because he wants to spend more time with his family. He’s served as an MP in Nova Scotia for 22 years.

Trudeau reportedly planning cabinet shuffle on Monday

Following the resignation news, Justin Trudeau is planning a shuffle.

The PM is reportedly changing up his cabinet on Monday. The shuffle comes just months before the Federal election.

Comtois calls for Canadian cyber-bully victims to speak out

Canada’s World Junior Hockey team captain is thanking Canadians for supporting him.

Maxime Comtois was the target of harsh cyber-bullying after he missed a penalty shot, which led to a loss to Finland and knocked Team Canada out of the tournament. The Quebec teen is encouraging other cyber-bully victims to stand up for themselves by speaking out.