College of New Caledonia (CNC) | My Nechako Valley Now

College of New Caledonia students have a new 24-hour support service at their disposal.

Student LifeLine provides free professional support to help CNC students maintain a healthy life. Confidential legal, financial, and family consultations will be available through a toll-free phone number or online. Short-term counselling is also available in-person, video or text chat, or on the phone; as well as referrals to supportive resources and organizations in the community. A Student LifeLine mobile app is also available for iOS and Android.

Advice is available for to help with issues including life, family, money, work, and health.

“Personal problems, challenges, and stressors can have a significant impact on a student’s performance at school,” said Harman Dandiwal, CNC Students’ Union (CNCSU) Organizer, in a statement.

“Student LifeLine will address the after-hour need for support services and creates a healthy, supportive environment for all students across CNC’s campuses.”

CNC currently offers student support through Student Services as well as the Health and Wellness Centre in Prince George.