Imperial Metals has announced the suspension of operations at the Mount Polley Mine.

Declining copper prices is cited as the reason behind the decision.

The company’s website also states that the suspension plan includes milling of low grade stockpiles which is targeted to extend operations to the end of May.

It also states that there will be no impact to the mine’s ongoing environmental monitoring and remediation program.

The company says full operations will resume once the economics of mining at Mount Polley improve.

With files from George Henderson, MyCaribooNow