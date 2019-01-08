RCMP liaisons at Gidimt'en checkpoint on Morice West Forest Service Road near Houston | Sawyer Bogdan, My Nechako Valley Now

RCMP arrived at the Gidimt’en checkpoint today with an injunction for a proposed pipeline near Houston.

Dozens of Indigenous members & supporters created a gate on Morice West Forest Service Road, a location where Coastal GasLink’s project is slated to go through.

“We had to kind of negotiate that a representative of each clan would be allowed in, so if they’re not here then they would not be allowed in, effectively blocking access of Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs from their own territories.”

– Molly Wickham, Camp Spokesperson

Communications are believed to be cut in the area shortly after an appearance was made by Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen.

– with files from Sawyer Bogdan, My Bulkley Lakes Now