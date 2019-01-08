There was a tragic accident in the Chilcotin over the weekend.

Anahim Lake RCMP were called to the scene of a collision between a snow machine and a parked logging truck on Friday night at 10-25 p.m., in the Two Mile Subdivision on the Ulkatcho First Nation reserve.

Sargeant Scott Clay confirms that both occupants of the snow machine, an adult male and an adult female from the Ulkatcho First Nation, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Clay says the collision occurred on a long straight stretch of road in a residential area.

Names have not been released.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

With files from George Henderson, MyCaribooNow