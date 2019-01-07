The Liquor Distribution Branch is now working on the business license application required for its first BC Cannabis Store in Northern BC.

In an email, the LDB says they’re working with the landlord at Boitanio Mall in Williams Lake to determine a handover date before beginning construction on the space that will be located within the complex.

“This store will be designed to be bright, clean, welcoming and professional while creating a safe and favourable alternative to purchasing non-medical cannabis from the illicit market,” said senior communications officer, Kate Bilney.

“At this time we have no firm dates on when this store will open, however, we are targeting for late spring.”

A development variance permit application was approved for the proposed BC Cannabis Store by Williams Lake Council in November.

Kamloops is currently the only city home to a BC Cannabis Store.

– with files from Rebecca Kelli, My Cariboo Now