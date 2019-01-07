Financial and energy stocks are weighing on Bay Street. The TSX is up slightly by 16 points to 14,442 as analysts point to a likely holding pattern coming from the Bank of Canada on an interest rate decision this Wednesday.

Across the border the Dow is up 88 points at 23,521 after starting the morning in the red.

The sour mood comes after US officials predicted difficulty dealing with structural trade issues and enforcing trade policies with China. Investors are also put off by a possible continuation of the partial lockout in the US.

Despite all this, the price of crude continues to push ahead. US oil is gaining to 49-40 a barrel.

The Loonie is pushing higher to 75.11 cents US.