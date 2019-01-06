A generous donation came just in the nick of time for those without a home in Fort St. James.

The Four Rivers Co-op recently donated $10,000 to the KEY Resource Centre for a facility that will become their Extreme Weather Shelter.

According to Bernice Wilkes, manager of the centre, it couldn’t have come soon enough.

“The timing for the Coop to donate this money was absolutely critical, because people are sleeping out in the bush across from the KEY, or out in the dugouts by the arena.”

She said people also find sanctuary near an outside heater in the area, but that location is first come, first serve for the homeless.

“To get this money and to get the shelter going was just unbelievable. The timing was so good and we are so so happy to get this for them. I’m still emotional about it, and people are so grateful.”

Wilkes said the centre sleeps about 10 people a night right now. The donation money will be going towards a washer and dryer, renovations to the location, plus food and other expenses.

“We are proud to be able to support organizations whose initiatives support and improve the quality of life in our communities,” said Bud Pye, President of the Board of Directors of Four Rivers Co-op.

“When your support organizations and groups that support their communities, everyone benefits.”

Wilkes said for many of the homeless in Fort St. James, the KEY Centre is the only option for them.

“People tell us when they come in that if we weren’t here, they would just freeze. We don’t tell anyone where we’re going to sleep if we’re inebriated, we’ll just fall asleep and that’s where they’ll find us.”