Up to $2,500 in grant funding is available for community projects courtesy the Vanderhoof Community Foundation.

The group’s first grant program is looking for applications for projects in Area F, including Vanderhoof, Saik’uz, and Cluculz Lake, designed at making lives better.

“It can be anything from infrastructure, a piece of playground equipment, setting up a new program for youth, unemployed persons, or seniors,” said President Kathie LaForge, continuing to say the number of winners will be based on the number and quality of applications.

“A group from our Board of Directors will review the applications and determine how to best allocate the funds.”

Applications can be sent in until March 31st. The winner(s) will be selected by May 15th.